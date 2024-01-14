Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women’s 200m Breaststroke

As the echoes of the starting whistle faded, the crowd at the Pro Swim series meeting in Knoxville, Tennessee, witnessed history being made. Kate Douglass, the reigning 200m medley World Champion, shattered the American record in the women’s 200m breaststroke, stamping her authority on a record that had endured for over a decade.

Diving into the Record Books

Douglass completed the race with a blazing time of 2 minutes and 19.30 seconds, toppling Rebecca Soni’s previous record of 2:19.59 set at the 2012 Olympics. Not only did she etch her name in the American record books, but she also became the fourth-fastest performer ever in the event, just two seconds shy of the world record held by Russian Evgeniia Chikunova.

A Rising Star in the Swimming Pantheon

Douglass, a 17-time NCAA champion at Virginia and a Bronze medalist in the 200 IM category at the Tokyo Olympics, has been a force to reckon with in the world of swimming. This feat at the Knoxville meeting merely adds another feather to her already well-decorated cap. Despite facing fierce competition from former Olympic champion Lilly King, Douglass emerged the undisputed victor, further solidifying her position as one of the top competitors in her discipline.

Reflecting on an Eventful Series

The Pro Swim series in Knoxville concluded on a high note, with Douglass’ record-breaking performance being a standout amongst other laudable feats. The series also saw Canada’s Summer McIntosh winning her third event of the week and Katie Ledecky’s triumphant victory in the 800m freestyle. Yet, it was Douglass’ record-shattering swim that stole the limelight, drawing attention to her potential for future competitions and setting her on a trajectory towards becoming a swimming legend.