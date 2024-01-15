en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds’ Victory Over Missouri State

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds’ Victory Over Missouri State

Breaking through her usual defense-oriented role, Kate Bullman stunned the spectators at CEFCU Arena with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, playing a decisive role in Illinois State women’s basketball team’s victory over Missouri State. The game, a riveting display of talent and tenacity, culminated in an 85-78 win for the Redbirds – a significant triumph in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Turning the Tables

Despite not scoring in the two preceding games and not crossing 11 points since early November, Bullman emerged as a game-changer, bolstering the Redbirds’ offense alongside DeAnna Wilson. Wilson’s contribution of 26 points and 11 rebounds was equally pivotal in securing the win. This victory was monumental for the Redbirds, enhancing their overall record to 10-5 and their league play record to 3-2, thereby fortifying their position in the Valley.

Breaking the Streak

Missouri State, enjoying a seven-game winning streak and holding a 10-4 overall record with a 4-1 league play record, faced an unexpected setback as their winning spree came to a halt. The game saw a tense back-and-forth with Missouri State momentarily leading in the third quarter. However, a basket by Wilson and a three-point play by freshman Shannon Dowell tipped the scales in favor of the Redbirds.

Key Contributions

Dowell made significant contributions, including a fast-break layup following a steal and a driving bucket in the final minute, ending the game with 13 points. This equaled Maya Wong’s score. Wilson also made a significant impact by drawing 10 fouls from Missouri State and converting 14 of 16 free throws. The Redbirds showed exceptional proficiency from the free-throw line, sinking 31 of 36 attempts, in stark contrast to Missouri State’s eight foul shots. Despite attempting 23 more shots than the Redbirds, Missouri State’s shooting percentage fell short. The game saw high-scoring contributions from both sides, with Kennedy Taylor leading Missouri State with 14 points.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
18 seconds ago
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
Marking its sixth year, the Edmonds International Women’s Day is ready to uplift spirits with its 2024 celebration themed ‘InspireInclusion.’ The event, scheduled for March 8, is a brainchild of Alicia Crank of Crank’d Up Consulting, who started it back in 2019. The festivities have evolved from a modest local gathering to an annual gala
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
3 mins ago
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
4 mins ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
1 min ago
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
2 mins ago
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
2 mins ago
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
18 seconds
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
50 seconds
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
1 min
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
1 min
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
1 min
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
1 min
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
1 min
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
1 min
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
2 mins
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
7 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app