Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds’ Victory Over Missouri State

Breaking through her usual defense-oriented role, Kate Bullman stunned the spectators at CEFCU Arena with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, playing a decisive role in Illinois State women’s basketball team’s victory over Missouri State. The game, a riveting display of talent and tenacity, culminated in an 85-78 win for the Redbirds – a significant triumph in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Turning the Tables

Despite not scoring in the two preceding games and not crossing 11 points since early November, Bullman emerged as a game-changer, bolstering the Redbirds’ offense alongside DeAnna Wilson. Wilson’s contribution of 26 points and 11 rebounds was equally pivotal in securing the win. This victory was monumental for the Redbirds, enhancing their overall record to 10-5 and their league play record to 3-2, thereby fortifying their position in the Valley.

Breaking the Streak

Missouri State, enjoying a seven-game winning streak and holding a 10-4 overall record with a 4-1 league play record, faced an unexpected setback as their winning spree came to a halt. The game saw a tense back-and-forth with Missouri State momentarily leading in the third quarter. However, a basket by Wilson and a three-point play by freshman Shannon Dowell tipped the scales in favor of the Redbirds.

Key Contributions

Dowell made significant contributions, including a fast-break layup following a steal and a driving bucket in the final minute, ending the game with 13 points. This equaled Maya Wong’s score. Wilson also made a significant impact by drawing 10 fouls from Missouri State and converting 14 of 16 free throws. The Redbirds showed exceptional proficiency from the free-throw line, sinking 31 of 36 attempts, in stark contrast to Missouri State’s eight foul shots. Despite attempting 23 more shots than the Redbirds, Missouri State’s shooting percentage fell short. The game saw high-scoring contributions from both sides, with Kennedy Taylor leading Missouri State with 14 points.