Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Sports Poland

Katarzyna Niewiadoma Clinches Second in Tour of Flanders, Eyeing Olympic Glory

Katarzyna Niewiadoma's remarkable second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders marks a historic moment for Polish cycling and her Olympic aspirations.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Katarzyna Niewiadoma Clinches Second in Tour of Flanders, Eyeing Olympic Glory

Katarzyna Niewiadoma Clinches Second in Tour of Flanders, Eyeing Olympic Glory

Polish cycling sensation, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, representing Canyon-SRAM, achieved a remarkable second-place finish at the prestigious Tour of Flanders, marking a historic moment for Polish women in the event. Starting and finishing in Oudenaarde, the grueling 163 km race witnessed Niewiadoma's incredible resolve, battling it out in a nail-biting three-person breakaway, only to be narrowly defeated by Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini of Lidl-

Advertisment
Advertisment