Kashmir University's Mehran Nisar to Shine at Vizzy Trophy 2023-24, Felicitated by KU

In a significant development for sports at Kashmir University, star cricketer Mehran Nisar has been selected to represent the North Zone in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy 2023-24. The event, slated to take place in Guwahati from March 10, highlights the national-level cricketing talent pooled from universities across India. KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, marked the occasion by felicitating Nisar, underlining the university's pride and extending best wishes for his performance in the tournament.

Path to Glory

Mehran Nisar's journey to the Vizzy Trophy team is a testament to his hard work and the support system provided by Kashmir University. The Vizzy Trophy, organized by the Association of Indian Universities in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, serves as a prestigious platform for university-level cricketers to showcase their skills. Prof Nilofar Khan's gesture of presenting Mehran with a token to cover his expenses reflects the university's commitment to nurturing sporting talent. Furthermore, the commendable efforts of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, particularly cricket coaches Sakeena Akhter and Amjad Qadir, have been instrumental in Mehran's development and the overall promotion of cricket on campus.

Community Support and Recognition

The selection of Mehran Nisar for the North Zone team has been met with widespread acclaim within the university community. KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, and the Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zari, have both congratulated Mehran, recognizing his dedication and the honor he brings to the university. The Director of DPES, Dr Mandeep Singh, also pledged continued support for Mehran and other athletes who excel in their respective sports, ensuring that the legacy of excellence continues at Kashmir University.

Mehran's Gratitude and Future Aspirations

Expressing his gratitude, Mehran Nisar thanked the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, the Director of DPES, and his coaches for their unwavering support and encouragement. His acknowledgment of the collective effort behind his success underscores the importance of teamwork and mentorship in achieving individual and collective goals. As Mehran prepares to compete in the Vizzy Trophy, his journey from Kashmir University to the national stage symbolizes the potential of dedicated athletes to reach new heights with the right support and opportunities.

This milestone for Mehran Nisar is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration for aspiring cricketers at Kashmir University and beyond. It showcases the university's role in fostering sports talent and the potential of sports to unite and uplift communities. As Mehran steps onto the field in Guwahati, he carries with him the hopes and dreams of many, proving that with passion and support, the sky is the limit.