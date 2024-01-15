Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024

The year 2024 holds great promise for Adrian Hetmyer, a prodigious national youth batsman from Guyana, as he secures a full year of support from Kascon Engineering. Known for its diverse portfolio of engineering projects, Kascon, under the aegis of its owner, Mr. Rafeek Kasim, has pledged to fuel Adrian’s cricketing journey with monthly stipends and top-notch cricket gear.

Unveiling a Budding Star

At the tender age of 14, Adrian Hetmyer is already a name to reckon with in the cricketing circuits. With an enviable record of nine centuries, including three double centuries, he stands tall amongst his peers. His cricketing lineage, being the son of Seon Hetmyer and the nephew of renowned cricketer Shimron Hetmyer, adds another feather to his cap.

Endorsements and Acknowledgements

The presentation ceremony at Kascon’s office in East Canje, Berbice, witnessed words of encouragement and endorsements for Adrian from prominent figures. Dr Cecil Beharry, President of the Berbice Cricket Board, and Ameer Rahaman, coach of the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club, expressed their optimism about the young batsman’s future. As a token of appreciation for the cricket club’s role in nurturing talent, Kasim donated cricket balls to the club.

Kascon Engineering: Beyond Cricket

While Kascon’s support for Adrian underscores its commitment to cricket, the company’s core operations span the construction of roads, buildings, and sea defenses. Kasim, a former cricket player and an administrator for the Young Warriors cricket club, embodies the company’s dual focus on engineering and cricket.

Despite a challenging 2023 season, Adrian Hetmyer is geared up to make his mark in 2024, aiming to ascend to the regional level. With Kascon Engineering’s backing and his unyielding determination, the cricket pitch is set for a riveting performance from this budding star.