en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024

The year 2024 holds great promise for Adrian Hetmyer, a prodigious national youth batsman from Guyana, as he secures a full year of support from Kascon Engineering. Known for its diverse portfolio of engineering projects, Kascon, under the aegis of its owner, Mr. Rafeek Kasim, has pledged to fuel Adrian’s cricketing journey with monthly stipends and top-notch cricket gear.

Unveiling a Budding Star

At the tender age of 14, Adrian Hetmyer is already a name to reckon with in the cricketing circuits. With an enviable record of nine centuries, including three double centuries, he stands tall amongst his peers. His cricketing lineage, being the son of Seon Hetmyer and the nephew of renowned cricketer Shimron Hetmyer, adds another feather to his cap.

Endorsements and Acknowledgements

The presentation ceremony at Kascon’s office in East Canje, Berbice, witnessed words of encouragement and endorsements for Adrian from prominent figures. Dr Cecil Beharry, President of the Berbice Cricket Board, and Ameer Rahaman, coach of the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club, expressed their optimism about the young batsman’s future. As a token of appreciation for the cricket club’s role in nurturing talent, Kasim donated cricket balls to the club.

Kascon Engineering: Beyond Cricket

While Kascon’s support for Adrian underscores its commitment to cricket, the company’s core operations span the construction of roads, buildings, and sea defenses. Kasim, a former cricket player and an administrator for the Young Warriors cricket club, embodies the company’s dual focus on engineering and cricket.

Despite a challenging 2023 season, Adrian Hetmyer is geared up to make his mark in 2024, aiming to ascend to the regional level. With Kascon Engineering’s backing and his unyielding determination, the cricket pitch is set for a riveting performance from this budding star.

0
Cricket Guyana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
20 mins ago
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
In a departure from longstanding norms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently named Ajit Agarkar, a former cricketer from the west zone, as the chairman of its selection committee, succeeding Chetan Sharma from the north zone. This move has sparked concerns about an imbalance in the BCCI’s zonal representation, as
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
3 hours ago
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in T20I Cricket Match: Jaiswal and Dube Shine
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
3 hours ago
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
49 mins ago
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
55 mins ago
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
2 hours ago
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
19 seconds
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
28 seconds
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
4 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
4 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
5 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
5 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
5 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
5 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app