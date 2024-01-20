Karriss Artingstall Defends Undefeated Record in Thrilling Bout Against Lila dos Santos Furtado

In the realm of women's featherweight boxing, Karriss Artingstall continues to carve a path of victory, maintaining her unblemished record in a riveting eight-round bout against Lila dos Santos Furtado.

The duel was marked by strategic manoeuvres and timely adjustments, with Artingstall leveraging her reach advantage to dictate the fight's tempo from the onset.

Artingstall's Early Dominance

Artingstall showcased her prowess by landing a potent southpaw left hand that sent Furtado to the canvas at the close of the first round. Despite being the smaller and more active participant, Furtado grappled with the challenge posed by Artingstall's range. Recovering from the initial setback, the underdog managed to box cautiously, possibly clinching the third round based on workrate while absorbing another solid hit from Artingstall.

Furtado's Aggressive Comeback

As the fight wore on, Furtado adopted an aggressive strategy, relentlessly pushing forward and making Artingstall uncomfortable, which resulted in a decrease in the latter's punch output. Nevertheless, the undefeated fighter adjusted tactically in the sixth round, deploying straight punches to keep Furtado at bay.

Artingstall Emerges Victorious

Despite her nose bloodied and spirit undeterred, Furtado couldn't overcome Artingstall's lead. The referee, John Latham, scored the fight 77-75, reinforcing Artingstall's position in the boxing world and adding another triumph to her undefeated record.