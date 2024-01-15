en English
Cricket

Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy

In the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi made cricketing history by scoring an individual total of 400 runs—the first in the U-19 tournament. His record-breaking performance played a pivotal role in leading Karnataka to a commanding total in their first innings against Mumbai.

Record-Breaking Innings

Chaturvedi’s innings included a partnership of 109 runs with opener Karthik S U and a substantial 290-run partnership with No.3 batter Harshil Dharmani, who contributed a notable 169 off 228 balls. Chaturvedi’s marathon knock of 404 off 638 balls featured 46 fours and three sixes, epitomizing his dominance against the Mumbai bowling attack.

Karnataka’s Commanding Total

The Karnataka team, led by captain Dheeraj Gowda, batted for 223 overs to post a formidable score of 890/8. Despite the efforts of Mumbai’s bowlers, including Prem Devkar who took three wickets, the Karnataka batsmen put up a robust performance, making the final of the tournament largely one-sided.

Mumbai’s Response

On the other side, Mumbai managed to score 380 in their first innings, with the highest contribution coming from Ayush Mhatre, who scored 145 runs. Despite their best efforts, Mumbai were unable to match the performance of the Karnataka team or Chaturvedi’s record-breaking innings.

Cricket India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

