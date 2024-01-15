Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy

In the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi made cricketing history by scoring an individual total of 400 runs—the first in the U-19 tournament. His record-breaking performance played a pivotal role in leading Karnataka to a commanding total in their first innings against Mumbai.

Record-Breaking Innings

Chaturvedi’s innings included a partnership of 109 runs with opener Karthik S U and a substantial 290-run partnership with No.3 batter Harshil Dharmani, who contributed a notable 169 off 228 balls. Chaturvedi’s marathon knock of 404 off 638 balls featured 46 fours and three sixes, epitomizing his dominance against the Mumbai bowling attack.

Karnataka’s Commanding Total

The Karnataka team, led by captain Dheeraj Gowda, batted for 223 overs to post a formidable score of 890/8. Despite the efforts of Mumbai’s bowlers, including Prem Devkar who took three wickets, the Karnataka batsmen put up a robust performance, making the final of the tournament largely one-sided.

Mumbai’s Response

On the other side, Mumbai managed to score 380 in their first innings, with the highest contribution coming from Ayush Mhatre, who scored 145 runs. Despite their best efforts, Mumbai were unable to match the performance of the Karnataka team or Chaturvedi’s record-breaking innings.