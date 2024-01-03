Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners

Setting ablaze the cricketing arena, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have stepped into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as proud owners of the Kolkata team. The announcement, made via Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram handle, has sent ripples of exhilaration across the cricket community and her 11.4 million followers.

Star-studded Ownership

Joining the illustrious league of star team owners like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, the couple marks their entrance into the world of gully cricket. The ISPL, renowned for its focus on street cricket played with a tennis ball in a T10 format, is set to elevate the spirit of the game within the confines of a stadium.

The Pataudi Legacy

In a nod to her father-in-law and former Indian cricket captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram caption subtly hinted at the cricketing legacy within the family. The Pataudi heritage and their love for the sport are expected to infuse a renewed vigour into the Kolkata team.

Transforming Lives through Cricket

More than a sporting event, ISPL promises to be a significant platform for young and aspirant cricketers. Through the league, the couple aims to advocate for the sport at the grass-root level, thereby contributing to the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy.

As the inaugural season of ISPL is set to commence on March 6th, 2024, the anticipation among fans and cricket enthusiasts continues to surge. All eyes are now on the Kolkata team, guided by the iconic duo, as they prepare to make their mark in the competition.