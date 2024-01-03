en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners

Setting ablaze the cricketing arena, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have stepped into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as proud owners of the Kolkata team. The announcement, made via Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram handle, has sent ripples of exhilaration across the cricket community and her 11.4 million followers.

Star-studded Ownership

Joining the illustrious league of star team owners like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, the couple marks their entrance into the world of gully cricket. The ISPL, renowned for its focus on street cricket played with a tennis ball in a T10 format, is set to elevate the spirit of the game within the confines of a stadium.

The Pataudi Legacy

In a nod to her father-in-law and former Indian cricket captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram caption subtly hinted at the cricketing legacy within the family. The Pataudi heritage and their love for the sport are expected to infuse a renewed vigour into the Kolkata team.

Transforming Lives through Cricket

More than a sporting event, ISPL promises to be a significant platform for young and aspirant cricketers. Through the league, the couple aims to advocate for the sport at the grass-root level, thereby contributing to the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy.

As the inaugural season of ISPL is set to commence on March 6th, 2024, the anticipation among fans and cricket enthusiasts continues to surge. All eyes are now on the Kolkata team, guided by the iconic duo, as they prepare to make their mark in the competition.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonalee Kulkarni Celebrates Parents' Birthdays; 'Marathi Hollywood' Film on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Accident in Odisha: Negligence Allegations Spark Public Outrage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources

By Dil Bar Irshad

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-Inducing Films

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Government Revises Quality Control Order to Boost AC Industry ...
@Business · 3 mins
Indian Government Revises Quality Control Order to Boost AC Industry ...
heart comment 0
Ideas2IT Launches Employee Ownership Programme, Offering 33% Stake to Employees

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ideas2IT Launches Employee Ownership Programme, Offering 33% Stake to Employees
Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit
Ecom Express Appoints Pankaj Singh as First Chief Commercial Officer

By Rafia Tasleem

Ecom Express Appoints Pankaj Singh as First Chief Commercial Officer
WiseX Plans Workforce Expansion to Triple Employee Count by 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

WiseX Plans Workforce Expansion to Triple Employee Count by 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
22 seconds
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
28 seconds
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
3 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
3 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
3 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
4 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
4 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
4 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app