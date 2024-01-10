en English
Karan Singh’s Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
At the ITF Mandya Open, a thrilling spectacle unfolded as India’s Karan Singh surmounted a formidable start against seventh seed Tsung-Hao Huang of Taipei, claiming his place in the pre-quarterfinals. Despite being on the back foot with a 3-6 loss in the first set, Singh demonstrated exceptional tenacity, recovering to secure the next two sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Day of Ups and Downs for Indian Tennis

An ambience of unpredictability prevailed as the day unfolded, with Indian players experiencing a mixed bag of fortunes. SD Prajwal Dev, the local favorite, in an unexpected turn of events, faltered on three match points. This led to a heartbreaking loss to Korea’s Yunseok Jang, with a final score of 2-6, 7-5, 5-7 in a grueling match spanning three hours.

Surprises and Triumphs

The tournament witnessed another upset as Thijmen Loof of the Netherlands toppled sixth seed M Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia in a nail-biting match. The final tally stood at 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-1. However, the day wasn’t all about upsets. Several Indian players advanced to the round of 16. Fourth seed Sasikumar Mukund triumphed over Kabir Hans with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Veteran Vishnu Vardhan overcame a challenge from Austrian David Pichler, clinching victory with 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Madhwin Kamath progressed further in the tournament by overthrowing Kazakh Grigoriy Lomakin with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Intensity of Competition

The intensity of the competition was palpable as three matches were suspended due to inadequate light. Karan Singh’s outstanding performance, particularly his backhand shots, played a pivotal role in his comeback victory. His prowess with the racket unsettled his higher-ranked opponent, carving his path towards the next round.

Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

