Karan Singh’s Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes

At the ITF Mandya Open, a thrilling spectacle unfolded as India’s Karan Singh surmounted a formidable start against seventh seed Tsung-Hao Huang of Taipei, claiming his place in the pre-quarterfinals. Despite being on the back foot with a 3-6 loss in the first set, Singh demonstrated exceptional tenacity, recovering to secure the next two sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Day of Ups and Downs for Indian Tennis

An ambience of unpredictability prevailed as the day unfolded, with Indian players experiencing a mixed bag of fortunes. SD Prajwal Dev, the local favorite, in an unexpected turn of events, faltered on three match points. This led to a heartbreaking loss to Korea’s Yunseok Jang, with a final score of 2-6, 7-5, 5-7 in a grueling match spanning three hours.

Surprises and Triumphs

The tournament witnessed another upset as Thijmen Loof of the Netherlands toppled sixth seed M Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia in a nail-biting match. The final tally stood at 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-1. However, the day wasn’t all about upsets. Several Indian players advanced to the round of 16. Fourth seed Sasikumar Mukund triumphed over Kabir Hans with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Veteran Vishnu Vardhan overcame a challenge from Austrian David Pichler, clinching victory with 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Madhwin Kamath progressed further in the tournament by overthrowing Kazakh Grigoriy Lomakin with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Intensity of Competition

The intensity of the competition was palpable as three matches were suspended due to inadequate light. Karan Singh’s outstanding performance, particularly his backhand shots, played a pivotal role in his comeback victory. His prowess with the racket unsettled his higher-ranked opponent, carving his path towards the next round.