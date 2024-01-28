Karachi Marks Sports Milestone with First Certified International Marathon

Marking a significant milestone in Pakistan's sports history, Karachi recently hosted its first certified international marathon. The event, participated in by over 1,500 athletes from both local and international arenas, was a collaborative endeavor by Sports in Pakistan and the Sindh government. Reflecting the standards akin to those of marathons in metropolises like Paris, London, and New York, this event has garnered praise from Dr. Junaid Shah, the Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth of Sindh.

A Regular Feature for the Country

Dr. Shah expressed his anticipation that this marathon would become a frequent occurrence for the country and specifically for Karachi. The event offered a variety of distance categories, including a full marathon, half marathon, a 5k run, and a marathon relay where teams would run a quarter of the total marathon distance each.

Certified by AIMS and World Athletics

The course was certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and World Athletics, confirming its international recognition. Starting from Nishan, Pakistan, the event took the participants along the picturesque coastline, employing a state-of-the-art electronic chip timing system.

Equal Cash Prizes for Male and Female Winners

Reflecting the commitment to gender equality, the organizers awarded equal cash prizes for male and female winners. The prizes ranged from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 500,000 across different categories. The event was not just a display of athleticism but also a statement on gender parity in sports.

Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, showed pride in bringing a certified marathon to Karachi. He emphasized that the event was more than a competition; it was a celebration of the city's spirit. The success of the marathon, won by Amir Sohail in the 42.2-kilometer full marathon and Hafeezul Barkat in the 21.1-kilometer half marathon, is testament to Pakistan's commitment to promoting athleticism and encouraging more such activities in the future.