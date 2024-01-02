en English
Sports

Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State

As the new year unfolds, the Kansas State men’s basketball team prepares to wrap up its nonconference games with a faceoff against Chicago State at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats, with a solid 9-3 record, are stepping into the game following a rejuvenating break after their victory over Wichita State on December 21, 2023. The game, scheduled for January 2, 2024, at 7:01 p.m. CT, is Kansas State’s last chance to experiment with lineups before they plunge into the Big 12 play.

Chicago State: A Team on the Edge

Chicago State, an independent team with no conference affiliation, has been on a grueling journey with more games under its belt than any other team in the country. Despite a commendable victory over Northwestern, the team is currently grappling with a four-game losing streak. Wesley Cadet, the team’s prominent scorer, and his comrade Jahsean Corbett have been instrumental in the team’s ability to create turnovers, a skill that sets them apart. However, the team struggles with scoring, particularly from the 3-point range, which could pose a significant challenge in the upcoming game.

Kansas State: Poised and Ready

The Wildcats are entering the game well-rested and re-energized, ready to welcome Ques Glover, a transfer guard, back to the team post-recovery. Key player David N’Guessan, along with teammates Cam Carter, Tylor Perry, and Arthur Kaluma, is expected to continue his strong performance, driving the team’s momentum. With the all-time series standing at 2-0 in favor of Kansas State, the Wildcats are heavily favored to secure a win in this game.

Game Prediction

The Wildcats are favored by 20.5 points, with the prediction being a triumphant score of Kansas State 79, Chicago State 56. The game, if it follows the predicted trajectory, will offer a smooth transition into the new year for Kansas State, leveraging their rest period, lineup strength, and Chicago State’s weak scoring. The outcome of this match is likely to set the tone for Kansas State’s momentum and confidence as they prepare to enter the high-stakes Big 12 play.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

