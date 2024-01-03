Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator

Boosting its offensive prowess, Kansas State has appointed former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach, Matt Wells, as its new offensive coordinator. This move marks a return to an earlier role for Wells, who held the same position at Utah State in 2012. Following his illustrious tenure at Utah State, where he recorded a commendable 44-34 win-loss record, Wells faced a challenging stint at Texas Tech, concluding with a 13-17 record.

Wells’ Journey Back to Offensive Coordinator

Discharged midway through his third season at Texas Tech in 2021, Wells had migrated to Oklahoma as an offensive analyst in 2022. His efforts there played a crucial role in shaping one of the nation’s top offenses that season. The opportunity at Kansas State presented itself after Collin Klein moved over to Texas A&M, thereby vacating the offensive coordinator spot. Wells’ appointment is expected to bolster the Wildcats’ offense, and his collaboration with interim offensive coordinator Conor Riley could potentially propel Kansas State as a formidable threat in the 2024 season.

Wells and Riley: A Potent Offensive Partnership

With Conor Riley holding the fort as interim offensive coordinator for the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kansas State is looking forward to harnessing Wells’ extensive coaching experience for offensive strategizing. Despite his struggles at Texas Tech, Wells’ contribution to Oklahoma’s offensive dynamism last season speaks volumes about his capabilities. The Wildcats’ offense is expected to undergo a significant transformation under the combined leadership of Wells and Riley. Wells, known for his offensive acumen and recruiting abilities, is also expected to work closely with the quarterbacks, a role he held previously at Utah State.

A New Era for Kansas State

As Kansas State welcomes Wells into its fold, it hopes to usher in a new era of offensive brilliance. At 50, Wells continues his journey in the Big 12 Conference, a testament to his enduring passion for the game. Despite being a finalist for the New Mexico head coaching job, ultimately taken by Bronco Mendenhall, Wells has chosen to return to his roots as an offensive coordinator. As Kansas State prepares for the 2024 campaign, all eyes will be on how Wells’ expertise shapes the Wildcats’ offensive tactics and strategies.