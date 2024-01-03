en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator

Boosting its offensive prowess, Kansas State has appointed former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach, Matt Wells, as its new offensive coordinator. This move marks a return to an earlier role for Wells, who held the same position at Utah State in 2012. Following his illustrious tenure at Utah State, where he recorded a commendable 44-34 win-loss record, Wells faced a challenging stint at Texas Tech, concluding with a 13-17 record.

Wells’ Journey Back to Offensive Coordinator

Discharged midway through his third season at Texas Tech in 2021, Wells had migrated to Oklahoma as an offensive analyst in 2022. His efforts there played a crucial role in shaping one of the nation’s top offenses that season. The opportunity at Kansas State presented itself after Collin Klein moved over to Texas A&M, thereby vacating the offensive coordinator spot. Wells’ appointment is expected to bolster the Wildcats’ offense, and his collaboration with interim offensive coordinator Conor Riley could potentially propel Kansas State as a formidable threat in the 2024 season.

Wells and Riley: A Potent Offensive Partnership

With Conor Riley holding the fort as interim offensive coordinator for the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kansas State is looking forward to harnessing Wells’ extensive coaching experience for offensive strategizing. Despite his struggles at Texas Tech, Wells’ contribution to Oklahoma’s offensive dynamism last season speaks volumes about his capabilities. The Wildcats’ offense is expected to undergo a significant transformation under the combined leadership of Wells and Riley. Wells, known for his offensive acumen and recruiting abilities, is also expected to work closely with the quarterbacks, a role he held previously at Utah State.

A New Era for Kansas State

As Kansas State welcomes Wells into its fold, it hopes to usher in a new era of offensive brilliance. At 50, Wells continues his journey in the Big 12 Conference, a testament to his enduring passion for the game. Despite being a finalist for the New Mexico head coaching job, ultimately taken by Bronco Mendenhall, Wells has chosen to return to his roots as an offensive coordinator. As Kansas State prepares for the 2024 campaign, all eyes will be on how Wells’ expertise shapes the Wildcats’ offensive tactics and strategies.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record

By Salman Khan

Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions

By Salman Khan

LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team ...
@Sports · 27 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team ...
heart comment 0
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone

By Salman Khan

Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park

By Salman Khan

Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park
Tennis Pivots: Mannarino’s Recovery and De Minaur’s Challenge in United Cup 2024

By Salman Khan

Tennis Pivots: Mannarino's Recovery and De Minaur's Challenge in United Cup 2024
A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA

By Salman Khan

A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
20 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
22 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
26 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
27 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
27 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
32 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
37 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
49 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
1 min
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app