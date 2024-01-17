Kansas City Royals Reinforce Lineup with Veteran Catcher and Left-Handed Pitcher

In a strategic move that could significantly bolster their line-up, the Kansas City Royals have signed a veteran catcher, Sandy Leon, to a minor league contract with an opportunity to make it to the major league Spring Training. The 35-year-old Leon, known for his defensive prowess, has twelve major league seasons under his belt and will add much-needed depth and experience to the Royals' roster.

Royals' Roster Reinforced

With 33 Defensive Runs Saved to his credit, Leon's glove-first approach to catching has proven effective over his lengthy career. Despite having an overall batting average of .208/.276/.311, Leon had a standout period at the plate in 2016 with the Red Sox, hitting .310/.369/.476. His prowess on the field and behind the plate will be a valuable addition to the Royals, who already have Salvador Perez as their primary catcher and Freddy Fermin, who had a solid 2023 season. The Royals are expected to gradually reduce Perez's catching duties as he approaches his age-34 season, making Leon's signing timely and strategic.

Boosting the Bullpen

On top of the catcher signing, the Royals have also secured left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic with a one-year deal, dodging the unpredictable process of arbitration. Bubic, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April of the previous year, is set to make a strong comeback in the middle of the upcoming season. Despite an injury that restricted him to just three starts in the last season, the 26-year-old pitcher is on track with his recovery, according to General Manager J.J. Picollo.

Expectations from Bubic's Return

Bubic's new contract sees him pocketing $2.35 million, a marginal increase from the $2.2 million he made in 2023. Before his injury, Bubic had an impressive 3.94 ERA over 16 innings. His return to the mound is eagerly anticipated, not just by the Royals, but by baseball fans everywhere. With a reinforced roster and the return of key players, the Royals are poised to make a strong impact in the coming season.