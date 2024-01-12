en English
Sports

Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What’s Next for the Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What’s Next for the Team

In a significant move, the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, has finalized a trade deal with the Orlando Pride. The Current is sending its seasoned midfielder, Morgan Gautrat—along with $50,000 in allocation money—to the Orlando Pride, in exchange for an international roster spot.

Gautrat’s Journey and Accomplishments

The move follows Gautrat’s stint with the Kansas City Current, which began in 2023, after an impressive six-year tenure with the Chicago Red Stars and a brief period playing for Olympique Lyonnais in France. Gautrat, also known for her time as Morgan Brian, is a well-regarded figure in American professional soccer. She has a successful collegiate career at the University of Virginia, winning the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2013 and 2014. She was also selected first overall by the Houston Dash in the 2015 NWSL College Draft.

During her time with the Kansas City Current, Gautrat made five appearances, starting four games. However, her playing time was limited due to a leg injury and a concussion. Despite these setbacks, Gautrat has accumulated 89 regular season appearances and nearly 6,500 minutes of play throughout her NWSL career.

What’s Next for The Kansas City Current

The trade leaves an open spot in the Kansas City Current’s midfield, a void they may aim to fill during the upcoming 2024 NWSL Draft. The draft is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. on Friday, with the Current holding three picks. Expressing gratitude for Gautrat’s contributions, General Manager Camille Ashton wished her the best for her future in Orlando.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

