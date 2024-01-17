Kansas City Current Trades Cece Kizer for Nichelle Prince in Roster Shake-Up

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is in full swing, preparing for the 2024 season. A significant roster shift has occurred in the Kansas City Current, orchestrated by their coach and sporting director, Vlatko Andonovski. In a strategic move, the Current traded local star Cece Kizer to the Houston Dash, receiving in return forward Nichelle Prince and an international roster slot for the 2024 season.

Advertisment

The Trade: Kizer for Prince

26-year-old Kizer, a Blue Valley Northwest High School alumnus, had a remarkable season with seven goals in 15 games after being signed by the Current from Racing Louisville in 2022. The talented player quickly became a fan favorite in Kansas City, recognized for her decisive performances on the field and earning the nicknames 'Clutch' and 'Cash Money Kizer.' Her significant contributions to the team were recognized when she was chosen as the Chiefs' weekly drum honoree at one of their games.

In contrast, 28-year-old Nichelle Prince, a Canadian national, has represented her home country with distinction. She has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists throughout her professional career. Although her 2023 season was affected by an injury, she made a noteworthy contribution to the Dash with two assists in eight games. Her health improved sufficiently for her to be included in the Canadian Women's National Team roster.

Advertisment

Strategic Roster Changes

Andonovski's decision to trade Kizer was part of a broader strategy to enhance the Current's roster. The team required more depth on the wing, a void that Prince is expected to fill. Despite her injury-marred 2023 season, Prince has consistently demonstrated her abilities on the field. Her experience includes participation in two World Cups and winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With 96 caps, 16 goals, and 12 assists for Canada, she brings a wealth of international experience to the Current.

Looking Forward to the 2024 Season

The Current's strategic roster changes anticipate the challenges and opportunities of the 2024 NWSL season. The acquisition of Nichelle Prince and an international roster slot, in exchange for popular player Cece Kizer, reflects the team's commitment to strengthening their performance on the field. As fans bid farewell to 'Cash Money Kizer,' they welcome the prospect of new victories under the leadership of Coach Andonovski and the enhanced roster.