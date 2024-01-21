Kansas City Company's Sales Surge with Andy Reid's Frozen Mustache T-Shirts

In the heart of Parkville, Missouri, an unexpected phenomenon is taking place. Ultimate Athletic Sportswear, a local sports apparel company, is witnessing a sudden surge in business, all thanks to a unique piece of merchandise — a t-shirt featuring Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's frozen mustache. This image transformed into an iconic symbol during last Saturday's game at Arrowhead Stadium, a contest that took place under severely cold conditions.

Behind the Frozen Mustache Phenomenon

The shirt's design is an homage to the beloved coach, featuring Reid's name, signature, and a catchy slogan, all surrounding the image of the frozen mustache. The image, both humorous and emblematic, paints a picture of endurance and commitment to the game despite harsh conditions. Remarkably, as John Doole, the owner of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear and a veteran in the t-shirt industry for over three decades, notes, this is the first time a shirt of this kind has been officially approved by Coach Reid himself.

From Approval to Production

The company received Reid's authorization just days ago and swung into action, commencing the printing of the shirts on Friday morning. The goal? To have them ready and hot off the press for the weekend's game. A production line of approximately 5,000 items is planned, with a limited run of 300 hoodies and sweatshirts included in the mix.

Where to Get Your Hands on One

For those eager to own this unique piece of sports memorabilia, the apparel is exclusively available at Hy-Vee stores across the metro area. The price range is accessible for all fans, with items ranging from $17 to $40. As the anticipation for the next game builds, so does the demand for these iconic t-shirts, serving as a testament to the unyielding spirit of the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans.