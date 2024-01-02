en English
Sports

Kansas City Chiefs’ Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Kansas City Chiefs' Star's Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment

As the final whistle of 2023 echoed across the field, a wave of jubilation swept through the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis, a key player, and his team had secured their final victory, a fitting end to an eventful year. The celebration that followed was not just a team’s triumph but also a testament to the close-knit, supportive network Travis had built, with friends, teammates, and notably, his mother in attendance.

Travis: A Tale of Triumph and Luxury

Off the field, Travis’ life is as grand as his performance in the gridiron. His property portfolio in Kansas City alone boasts three separate residences. A luxury downtown apartment, a $1 million estate nestled in the affluent neighborhood of Briarcliff West, and his latest acquisition, a majestic $6 million mansion. These aren’t just investments or status symbols; they are spaces that echo the athlete’s journey, ambition, and achievements.

An Abode for Two

This new mansion, with its sprawling grounds and privacy, is more than just another property for Travis. It is a sanctuary, a space he and Taylor, his partner, can call their own. When she visits, this mansion offers them the luxury of privacy and the joy of shared moments, away from the public eye and the pressure of professional sports.

Vestible Inc.: An Investment Game-changer

In a parallel development in the world of sports, Overland Park startup Vestible Inc. has been making waves. The company is crafting a marketplace where fans can invest in rising athletes. With co-founders Parker Graham and Yves Batoba at the helm, Vestible offers investor protection akin to established brokerages like Charles Schwab. The platform aims to cater to ‘blue chip’ athletes, allowing them to raise up to $75 million. The athletes’ on-field income is placed into escrow to offer investors a monthly dividend. Initially, the focus is on football and basketball players, but the company has plans to extend its reach to other sports and even social influencers.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

