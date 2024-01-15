en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Ian Book to Reserve/Future Contract

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Kansas City Chiefs Sign Ian Book to Reserve/Future Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a strategic move by signing former Notre Dame quarterback, Ian Book, to a reserve/future contract. This contract will provide Book with an opportunity to compete for a place on the Chiefs’ roster in the upcoming training camp.

A Look at Ian Book’s Career

Book has had a journeyman career in the NFL. He played for the New Orleans Saints during his rookie year in 2021 and was part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster when they made their Super Bowl run. Despite a brief stint with the New England Patriots’ practice squad, Book has been unable to play this postseason for the Chiefs.

Before his NFL career, Book had a successful stint as a collegiate athlete at Notre Dame, where he set a record for the most wins by a starting quarterback from 2017 to 2020. His performance at Notre Dame caught the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection in the NFL Draft.

Chiefs’ Strategy and Future Prospects

The signing of Ian Book is seen as a tactical step by the Chiefs to bolster their quarterback options for future seasons. The Chiefs, who have recently defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, are on their way to their sixth straight Divisional Round. The team’s success has been largely due to outstanding performances from players like L’Jarius Sneed against top receivers like Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs, founded in 1959 as the Dallas Texans and later relocated to Kansas City in 1963, have a rich history of success. They have won three AFL championships and have appeared in three Super Bowls since 2019, winning two. The franchise, valued at over $3.7 billion, is one of the strongest teams in the American Football League.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
10 mins ago
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
Jatinder Singh, a 19-year-old footballer hailing from Barwal village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, has etched his name in the annals of local history by becoming the first player from the district to be selected for a 2nd Division I-League team. The young prodigy has signed a 17-month contract with Oranje FC, a
Jatinder Singh: The First Footballer from Kathua District to Reach 2nd Division I-League
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
3 hours ago
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
3 hours ago
Reliving Sports History: From New Zealand's Pivotal Moments to Global Milestones
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
3 hours ago
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
3 hours ago
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
3 hours ago
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Gators Triumph Over Georgia Bulldogs in Thrilling NCAA Women's Basketball Game
10 seconds
Florida Gators Triumph Over Georgia Bulldogs in Thrilling NCAA Women's Basketball Game
Extension Granted for Dorset Council Board of Inquiry's Final Report
22 seconds
Extension Granted for Dorset Council Board of Inquiry's Final Report
Irish Cabinet Minister Jack Chambers Comes Out as Gay, Highlighting Ireland's Progress Towards Inclusivity
28 seconds
Irish Cabinet Minister Jack Chambers Comes Out as Gay, Highlighting Ireland's Progress Towards Inclusivity
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
3 mins
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
4 mins
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
4 mins
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
4 mins
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
4 mins
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
4 mins
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app