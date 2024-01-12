en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Kansas City Chiefs’ Playoff Campaign: A ‘Love Story’ with Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Kansas City Chiefs’ Playoff Campaign: A ‘Love Story’ with Football

In an inventive blend of sports and pop culture, the Kansas City Chiefs have rolled out a whimsical playoff campaign, ‘Falling for Football.’ It’s a celebration of a triumphant 2023 season, drawing playful parallels between the team’s on-field success and Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘Love Story.’ The Chiefs, with three Super Bowl titles under their belt, are preparing for their postseason run, and the party is just getting started.

Travis ‘Swift’ Kelce: The Romeo of Football

Central to the campaign is the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce. The video features Kelce launching a football into the ecstatic crowd after a touchdown, a scene that encapsulates the romance of the game for fans. The NFL further stoked this playful theme by dubbing Kelce as ‘Travis Swift Kelce’ for the Chiefs’ upcoming playoff match against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium.

From ‘Love Story’ to Gridiron Glory

‘Love Story,’ a standout from Swift’s 2008 album ‘Fearless,’ is renowned for its happy twist on the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet. Swift, a self-described romantic, has seen her song cleverly co-opted to illustrate Kelce’s on-field exploits. The video, part of a broader campaign that includes exclusive ‘Kingdom Keepsakes’ merchandise and a ‘Kingdom Cookbook’ of postseason recipes, invites the Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate the playoffs as a unique holiday.

A Valentine’s Day Amidst Busy Schedules

As Kelce and Swift approach their first Valentine’s Day together, amidst a whirlwind of professional commitments, the football star expressed his anxiety over finding the perfect gift on his and his brother’s ‘New Heights’ podcast. Meanwhile, Swift wraps up a concert residency in Tokyo before commencing her Australian tour. Amidst all this, Kelce hopes to lead his team to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, scripting yet another ‘Love Story’ in the annals of football.

0
Music Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
16 mins ago
Sarkodie to Headline VIP Edition of Live Konnect in Accra
Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is primed to headline the VIP Edition of Live Konnect, scheduled for February 3, 2024, at the Soho venue inside Marina Mall, Accra. The event, a monthly series curated by DJ Mensah, is recognized for its unique blend of live band performances and intimate interactions between celebrities and fans. Live Konnect:
Sarkodie to Headline VIP Edition of Live Konnect in Accra
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
58 mins ago
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure
59 mins ago
Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure
Boda Boda Rider's Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool
27 mins ago
Boda Boda Rider's Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool
BINI's 'Pantropiko' Climbs the Charts: A New High for P-Pop on Spotify
31 mins ago
BINI's 'Pantropiko' Climbs the Charts: A New High for P-Pop on Spotify
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation
55 mins ago
Kali Uchis and Don Toliver Expecting First Child: A Journey of Love and Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
2 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
3 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
5 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
7 mins
Sam LaPorta's Road to Recovery: Optimism for Playoff Game Return
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
9 mins
Gladiators Reboot: A New Generation Steps into the Arena
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
9 mins
St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph: A Controversial Speech and the Battle for First Amendment Rights
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
10 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
10 mins
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app