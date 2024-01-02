en English
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships

Speed skaters from Kamloops are intensifying their preparations for the imminent provincial and national championships. Among the participants is a promising young talent, Leah Turner, representing Kamloops Long Blades. Turner has qualified for the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships in Quebec City, a prestigious competition featuring the country’s top 28 junior skaters. This event, set to commence on January 4, marks Turner’s debut at these championships, which are held concurrently with the 2024 Long Track Canada Cup. The four-day competition will unfold at Quebec City’s new indoor oval.

Turner’s Qualification and Debut

Turner’s opportunity to compete at this national level is a testament to her impressive performance, as she has ranked among the top times in her age bracket at the national level. Sandi Vyse, the head coach of Kamloops Long Blades, highlighted this achievement, underscoring the significance of Turner’s debut at such a highly regarded competition.

Other Kamloops Skaters in Action

Aside from Turner’s participation in the Canadian Junior Championships, other Kamloops skaters are readying themselves for the Alberta Long Track Championships. Although this event is non-qualifying for the B.C. athletes, it is deemed as an important meet for skill advancement and competition exposure. The B.C. team, comprising Jacob Beesley, Kayleigh Roberts, Jared Roberts, Keidis Corrigan, Ashton Loland, and Meena Litt, will be under the coaching supervision of Tyler Roberts and Sam Pollock.

Coaches’ Excitement and Expectations

The coaches, brimming with excitement for the skaters’ progress, value the experiences these competitions provide both in terms of personal growth and competitive exposure. They believe that these events are platforms for the skaters to meet and compete against new athletes, thereby enriching their overall sports journey.

Canada Skating Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

