Sports

Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
In a gripping boys’ basketball face-off, Kameren Wright spearheaded Olympia to a 69-58 triumph over Edgewater, securing the Metro Conference West Division championship. Wright, a remarkable yet unsigned senior forward, racked up 25 points. A significant portion, 15 points, was scored in the fourth quarter and overtime, demonstrating his exceptional skills on the court.

Olympia Titans’ Resilience

The Titans, holding the No. 5 spot in Class 7A, displayed their tenacity during overtime, outscoring Edgewater 16-5. This victory underscored their ability to thrive under pressure and maintain a competitive edge throughout the game.

Edgewater’s First Florida Loss

Edgewater, sitting second in Class 6A, experienced their first defeat to a Florida team this season. Despite robust performances from senior forward Myles Mayfield and senior guard Zion Mitchell, the team could not stave off Olympia’s offensive onslaught.

Other Noteworthy Games

Elsewhere in the league, Oak Ridge clinched the Metro East title with a dominant win over Orlando University. This victory marked their seventh consecutive Metro title under the leadership of Coach Steven Reece. Lake Highland Prep extended their winning streak with a narrow victory against The First Academy, while national No. 1 Montverde Academy maintained their unscathed record after overpowering Oak Hill Academy. Additional wins of note included Sanford Seminole’s triumph over Lake Mary, Windermere Prep’s decisive victory against Seffner Christian, and Windermere High’s success in the Metro West third-place game. The report also teases upcoming matchups and applauds individual player achievements across different schools.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

