Kamehameha Warriors Dominate Kailua in State Basketball Championship Opener

Opening with a forceful display of skill and tenacity, the Kamehameha Warriors girls basketball team sailed to a commanding 75-18 victory over Kailua in the first round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. The game, conducted at the iconic Kekuhaupio Gym, witnessed the Warriors demonstrating a striking 71% shooting accuracy from the field in the first quarter itself, setting the stage for an unstoppable run.

Player Highlights: Dunn and Paranada

The spotlight was trained on sophomore center Nihoa Dunn, who contributed an impressive 14 of her total 18 points in the opening quarter. With a flawless 7-for-7 shooting record, Dunn's performance was nothing short of spectacular. Rylee Paranada, the Warriors' guard, underscored the importance of their collective shooting practice, which was evident in their efficient scoring throughout the match.

Bench Players and Team Play

The Warriors' bench players were not to be outdone. Center Kamaka Fonoti and guard Kapomaikai Nakakura made significant contributions, particularly when the team faced Kailua's zone defense. The Warriors' team play was lauded, with their skillful sharing of the ball being a defining feature of their play.

Upcoming Challenges and Acknowledgements

With this triumph, the Warriors now gear up to take on OIA champion Kahuku, a team they have already bested twice this season. Conversely, Kailua's season came to an end with this match, but their coach, Mandy Llamedo, expressed her pride in the team's performance throughout the season. Despite their elimination, Llamedo was quick to acknowledge the dedication of senior guard Kiani Ho'olulu, who led Kailua with 11 points in the game, and predicted continued achievements for her.

While the spotlight was on the Warriors' victory, other first-round games in the state basketball Division I also took place. Both Kamehameha-Maui and Waiakea recorded victories, setting the stage for their subsequent encounters in the championship.