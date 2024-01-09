en English
Business

Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board

After 14 years of steering Kambi Group plc as its CEO and co-founder, Kristian Nylén has announced his decision to step down from his role. A towering figure in the sports betting industry, Nylén has been instrumental in navigating Kambi through various growth phases and challenges since its inception as a spin-off from Unibet in 2010. The core reason behind his decision is largely personal; he wishes to devote more time to his young family. However, Nylén’s influence on Kambi will persist as he intends to join the company’s board post the appointment of a new CEO.

A New Chapter for Kambi

Despite his resignation from the CEO position, Nylén is poised to continue shaping the trajectory of Kambi by contributing to its strategic facets. His potential election to the board is set to take place at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This change comes at a time when Kambi is grappling with industry changes, as major players are increasingly seeking tech acquisitions instead of relying on third-party suppliers.

Looking Towards Latin America

As part of its growth strategy, Nylén hinted that Kambi might concentrate on expanding its footprint in Latin America. The region, with its burgeoning betting market and evolving regulations, provides fertile ground for companies like Kambi to tap into the potential of a new customer base. This strategic shift could provide the next competitive edge for the company.

Nylén’s Legacy and Kambi’s Future

Anders Ström, who took over as the chair of the board in November 2023, lauded Nylén for his unwavering commitment and contribution to Kambi over the years. Nylén’s departure, while significant, doesn’t spell doom for the Kambi Group. The company’s shares did experience a 1.83% dip following the announcement, but Kambi remains determined to surpass its Q3 revenue. The upcoming period will witness more staff changes, including the induction of new board members and potentially a new company chair, marking a new chapter in Kambi’s journey.

Business Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

