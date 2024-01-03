en English
Finland

Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador

The world of motorsports has a new icon, Kalle Rovanpera, who has secured his spot as an EA Sports Ambassador following his second successive World Rally Championship (WRC) title. Aged just 23, the Finnish rally driver now stands shoulder to shoulder with celebrated athletes like Charles Leclerc and David Beckham in representing the prestigious EA Sports.

Rovanpera’s Journey to the Top

Rovanpera’s love for rallying and gaming was evident during an interview conducted via Zoom. Despite the glitz and glamour that surround his recent achievements, he maintained a grounded demeanor, emphasizing the importance of consistency in his racing strategy. His passion for motorsports was sparked at a young age, thanks to his father’s rallying background, a legacy he carries forward with pride.

Rovanpera and EA Sports

As an EA Sports Ambassador, Rovanpera expressed his excitement about the new WRC game developed by Codemasters, a company that was acquired by EA Sports in 2021. He compared the gaming experience to real-life rally driving, noting the striking similarities and the potential of esports to serve as a gateway into real-life rallying, as has been seen in circuit racing.

Looking Ahead

Rovanpera revealed that he plans to participate in only half of the 2024 WRC season, a decision aimed at exploring other motorsports avenues and recharging his batteries. However, fans need not worry, as he has expressed clear intentions to return to a full season in 2025. His commitment to the sport, combined with the promising future of esports, paints an optimistic picture for the world of motorsports.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

