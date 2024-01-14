en English
Sports

Kalisto Pasuwa: Unprecedented Success with Nyasa Big Bullets Amid DStv Premiership Speculations

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa has guided the Nyasa Big Bullets, a Malawian club, to a successful victory, capturing every conceivable title in 2023. Even with these outstanding accomplishments, Pasuwa hasn’t really taken off in the DStv Premiership.

Unmatched Success with the Bullets

Under Pasuwa’s seasoned leadership, the Bullets have emerged victorious in the Charity Shield, Kamuzu Cup, TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, and the Airtel Top 8. This sweeping success replicates a feat unseen since 1973, demonstrating a level of skill and determination unparalleled in recent history.

Notable Career Highlights

Pasuwa’s illustrious career is marked by a staggering total of nine league titles. His victories include five consecutive wins in Malawi and four with Dynamos in Zimbabwe from 2011 to 2015. Despite this, a move to the DStv Premiership remains elusive for the 53-year-old coach.

The DStv Premiership: An Unattained Frontier

Pasuwa’s name was previously floated as a potential candidate for coaching the Kaizer Chiefs, a position now held by Cavin Johnson on an interim basis. Rumours also linked him with Richards Bay FC. However, the transfer to the DStv Premiership has yet to materialize, leaving the future of this accomplished coach in a state of intriguing uncertainty.

Sports Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

