Kalinga Super Cup: Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC Conclude Campaign with Goalless Draw

In a display of resilience and unyielding defense, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC concluded their Kalinga Super Cup journey with a goalless draw in a final Group C match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. The match's outcome bore no significant impact on the tournament's progression, as both teams were already out of the running for advancement.

Punjab FC Secures Third Place

Punjab FC, despite their best efforts, found themselves securing third place in Group C with two points to their name. With a larger share of ball possession, Punjab FC displayed some promising play. However, their attempts to break through the opponent's defense and convert their possession into goals proved futile.

Gokulam Kerala FC Finishes at Bottom

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, finished at the root of the group with just one point. The team struggled to maintain a strong hold on the ball and create scoring opportunities, marking a challenging campaign in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Final Minutes Tension

The closing minutes of the match were tense, with Gokulam Kerala's Basit Ahmed Bhat receiving a second yellow card, reducing his team to 10 players. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Gokulam Kerala held their ground, successfully warding off the increased pressure from Punjab FC. Ultimately, neither team managed to score in the closing minutes, despite opportunities from Madih Talal of Punjab FC and Noufal PN of Gokulam Kerala.