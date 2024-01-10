Kalen King Makes History as First Penn State Underclassman Invited to Senior Bowl

In a historic turn of events, Penn State cornerback Kalen King has been invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl, making him the first underclassman from the Nittany Lions to receive such an honor. This opportunity for King, a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, has been made possible by a recent rule change that permits draft-eligible underclassmen to participate. The coveted event is scheduled for February 3 in Mobile, Alabama.

King's Journey to the Senior Bowl

Kalen King, a native of Detroit, committed to Penn State in 2020 and quickly became a notable player. His impressive performance in the 2022 season, where he led the Big Ten with 21 passes defended and 18 pass breakups, earned him recognition as a formidable player in the realm of college football. King's defensive prowess continued to shine in the subsequent season, despite facing fewer throws. His low passer rating against him stands as a testament to his skill.

Prospects in the NFL Draft

King is one of the 34 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft. His declaration for the draft came on the heels of Penn State's loss in the Peach Bowl, a game in which he did not play, causing the team's defensive struggles against Ole Miss. Notwithstanding the setback, King is projected as a first-round pick by ESPN's Matt Miller, potentially heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

Penn State's Presence in the Senior Bowl

King isn't the only Nittany Lion to make his way to the 2024 Senior Bowl. Johnny Dixon, Adisa Isaac, and Theo Johnson will be joining him at the event, where they will interact with NFL coaches, front-office personnel, and scouts. King's invitation to the Senior Bowl not only marks a significant milestone in his collegiate football career but also in the history of Penn State football.