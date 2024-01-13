en English
Sports

Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team

In a significant development in college football, Kalen DeBoer, currently leading Washington, has been declared the successor to Nick Saban as the head coach of the Alabama football team. This change marks a noticeable shift in the college football landscape, as Saban has been an instrumental figure at Alabama, steering the team to multiple national championships.

DeBoer: A New Era

DeBoer’s appointment signifies a new era for Alabama football, with the anticipation that he will sustain the team’s legacy of triumph. DeBoer, with a commendable coaching history across various echelons of college football, led Washington to the national championship game in his second season. Known for his successful coaching career, DeBoer has a stellar record of 104-12 and has secured national championships on numerous occasions.

From Washington to Alabama

The jump from Washington to Alabama has been noteworthy for DeBoer. His knack of turning around football programs is evident from the transformation he brought about at Washington, taking them from a 4-8 record to an 11-2 record. His coaching partnership with Ryan Grubb has been an integral part of their triumph. DeBoer, 49, had signed an extension with Washington in 2022, which increased his salary to $4.2m with incremental hikes to $4.8m in the final year of the contract in 2028.

Stepping into Saban’s Shoes

Replacing Saban, who retired after 17 seasons, DeBoer has massive shoes to fill. Saban, with seven national titles at Alabama, has been a contender for the national title virtually every season since 2009. However, DeBoer, with a 10-0 record against ranked teams in his two seasons at Washington, seems ready to take on the challenge. The announcement of DeBoer’s hiring is a significant occurrence in college football and is expected to garner attention from fans and media alike.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

