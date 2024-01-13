en English
Football

Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
In an unexpected turn of events, Kalen DeBoer, head coach at Washington, has been selected to lead the University of Alabama’s football team, succeeding the legendary Nick Saban.

DeBoer’s Ascend to the Apex

DeBoer, who recently led Washington to the national championship game with an impressive 14-1 record for the season, has been chosen for one of the most coveted positions in college football. The 49-year-old coach boasts an outstanding career record of 104-12, including three NAIA championships while at Sioux Falls.

An Unexpected but Promising Choice

While Alabama’s official confirmation of DeBoer’s hiring is still pending, the sports community is buzzing. Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne has subtly hinted at the hire on social media. DeBoer’s selection may seem unconventional, but his track record suggests he is well-equipped to continue Alabama’s tradition of contending for national titles.

The Challenge Ahead

The task ahead for DeBoer is not an easy one. He replaces Saban, who leaves behind a legacy of seven national championships, making him the most decorated coach in major college football history. DeBoer brings with him a strong offensive coaching background, having worked with Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and having had successful stints at Fresno State and Indiana. But succeeding Saban at Alabama means maintaining a program that won six national championships under his leadership.

DeBoer’s contract at Washington, which was recently extended with a salary increase, had a departure buyout set at $12 million. The details of his contract with Alabama have not been disclosed yet.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

