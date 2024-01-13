en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama’s New Head Coach

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama’s New Head Coach

Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes a new era as it ushers in Kalen DeBoer as the head coach, replacing the legendary Nick Saban. DeBoer, an acclaimed coach with a record of 25-3 in his two years at Washington, steps up to the prestigious role, following his impressive feats leading the Huskies to the national championship game.

A New Dawn in Alabama Football

DeBoer’s appointment comes in the wake of Saban’s retirement, marking a significant shift in the landscape of college football. Despite lacking prior experience in the SEC, DeBoer’s remarkable 104-12 record as a head coach speaks volumes of his competence. Alabama faithfuls eagerly anticipate his debut against Western Kentucky slated for August 31st at Bryant Denny Stadium.

DeBoer’s Journey to Alabama

Before ascending to helm Alabama, DeBoer had a stellar run at Washington, revitalizing the team post a dismal 4-8 campaign. While his journey saw him triumph at lower levels of college football, bagging three NAIA championships at Sioux Falls, it is his ability to turn around Washington’s fortune that truly underscores his prowess.

Expectations and Aspirations

With Alabama entrusting him the mammoth task of filling Saban’s shoes, DeBoer’s new role comes with lofty expectations of continued success and annual national titles. The world watches as this new chapter in Alabama’s illustrious football program unfolds, hoping to witness a legacy matching, if not surpassing, that of Saban.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
16 seconds ago
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Minges Coliseum is set to host a riveting collegiate basketball matchup between the SMU Mustangs and the East Carolina Pirates. The game, slated to tip-off at 4:00 PM ET, is eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike, with SMU entering the court as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for the
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
5 mins ago
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
7 mins ago
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min ago
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
2 mins ago
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
3 mins ago
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
17 seconds
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
21 seconds
PDP Advocates for Rollback of Electricity Fee Hike in Srinagar Amid Broader Energy Sector Concerns
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
2 mins
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
3 mins
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
3 mins
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
5 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
6 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
7 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app