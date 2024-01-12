Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama’s Football Program

High-profile college football coach Kalen DeBoer is in advanced discussions to take the reins at the University of Alabama, filling the void left by the legendary Nick Saban’s retirement. This comes despite DeBoer’s recent triumphs at the University of Washington, including a Pac-12 championship and a national title game appearance.

Implications of DeBoer’s Potential Departure

DeBoer’s likely departure from Washington could upset the balance of the university’s football program. With key players predicted to leave for the NFL draft, DeBoer’s exit might also motivate others to enter the transfer portal. The coach’s departure could have a profound impact on the team’s performance both in the immediate future and the long term.

DeBoer’s Illustrious Coaching Career

DeBoer boasts a stellar career record of 104-12 and a track record of success across multiple collegiate levels. This includes three NAIA national championships with the University of Sioux Falls. His move to Alabama would mark a remarkable leap in his coaching career, adding another feather to his already decorated cap.

Washington’s Efforts to Retain DeBoer

Washington’s athletic director Troy Dannen had previously hinted at offering DeBoer an unprecedented contract to keep him at the university. The proposed contract, which was set to make him one of the ten highest-paid coaches in the FBS, would have more than doubled his current annual salary of $4.2 million. Despite these efforts, it is expected that DeBoer will accept Alabama’s offer.

The DeBoer family also has deep ties to the Washington community, with DeBoer’s daughter recently committing to play softball at the university. Despite these connections, the pull of a prestigious role at Alabama seems to be winning out.