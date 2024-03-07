Kalbarri Classic Fishing Tournament Back on Track Amid Demersal Ban Adjustments

The Kalbarri Classic, a highlight in the Australian fishing calendar, is set to make a triumphant return next month after last year's cancellation due to new demersal fishing restrictions. Scheduled from April 19-21, the event's organizers have creatively adapted to regulatory changes, ensuring the 37th iteration of this beloved competition not only goes ahead but also continues to support the local economy and fishing community.

Adapting to Change

In response to the demersal fishing bans that shook the Kalbarri region and its annual sports fishing event, organizers have re-strategized the competition's format. This year, to accommodate the changes in demersal fish catch limits, participants will be allowed to include pelagic fish in their catches for the bottom fishing category. This adjustment aims to maintain the event's competitive spirit and attractiveness to anglers, despite the reduced bag limits for traditional demersal species like dhufish, baldchin groper, and breaksea cod. Cheryl Eley, the event organizer, highlighted the necessity of these changes for the tournament's survival and the local tourism sector's vitality.

Community and Economic Impacts

The absence of the Kalbarri Classic during the last March long weekend left a noticeable void in the town's vibrancy and economic activity. The event's return is anticipated to reinvigorate the local community, drawing back regular participants and tourists alike. With a prize pool of $15,000 and 28 competition categories, the tournament promises to offer something for every angler. The organizers' decision to proceed with the event underscores their commitment to supporting Kalbarri's economy and the broader fishing community, despite the challenges presented by the demersal fishing bans.

Looking to the Future

As the Kalbarri Classic prepares for its next chapter, the focus is on ensuring the event's sustainability and continued contribution to the local economy. The organizers' optimism and innovative adjustments to the competition rules reflect a broader resilience within the fishing and tourism sectors. With the community's support and favorable weather, the 37th Kalbarri Sports Fishing Classic is not just a tournament; it's a testament to the adaptability and enduring spirit of Kalbarri and its people.