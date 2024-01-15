en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team

Vela Khumalo, the youth coach of Kaizer Chiefs, is beaming with pride as Mfundo Vilakazi, an 18-year-old prodigy popularly known as ‘Obrigado,’ ascends to the club’s first team. This promotion was recently reported by a leading South African news outlet, marking it as a significant milestone in the young player’s career and a testament to the effectiveness of the Chiefs’ youth program. Khumalo leads the Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, which aims to groom budding talents for the big leagues. His coaching philosophy centers on the development of players, preparing them for professional football, and he sees the advancement of his protégés to the first team as the ultimate validation of his efforts.

The Journey of a Rising Star

Mfundo Vilakazi, known for his remarkable dribbling prowess, first caught the public eye when he scored a free kick in the Carling Cup final. His transition from the DDC team to the first team of Kaizer Chiefs is seen as a standard progression within the club. Also, with the DStv Premiership set to resume in February, Vilakazi might soon have the chance to showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

Impact of Player Movements

The recent promotion of Vilakazi and another player, Donay Jansen, to the first team was felt in the Chiefs DDC’s latest match against Chippa United, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite these changes and the resultant gap, Khumalo remains hopeful about his team’s chances in the league. His optimism is rooted in the forthcoming cycle of players he is preparing to introduce into his offensive strategy.

Continuity and Future Prospects

Rebuilding the team with fresh talent is already on Khumalo’s agenda, and he is particularly excited about the prospects of 15-year-old Neo Bohloko. As he steers this new cycle of players towards success, the coach continues to take pride in the success of the club’s youth development program and its ability to produce professional players. The promotion of Vilakazi and others underlines the effectiveness of this approach, further reinforcing the importance of nurturing young talent for the future of the club.

0
South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
1 min ago
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
In a shocking turn of events, Shahied Davids, the proprietor of New Age Travel agency, was taken into custody at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday. Davids, 58, is facing serious allegations from some of his clients who accuse him of defrauding them concerning their Umrah packages to Saudi Arabia. Allegations of Fraud Over 30
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
South Africa to Spotlight Investment Potential at WEF; Calls for Auditing of Grant Payments Surge
26 mins ago
South Africa to Spotlight Investment Potential at WEF; Calls for Auditing of Grant Payments Surge
Breakthrough in Cold Case: Husband Appears in Court for Bail Application
30 mins ago
Breakthrough in Cold Case: Husband Appears in Court for Bail Application
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
5 mins ago
Pasuwa in Kaizer Chiefs' Sights Despite Big Bullets' Resistance
Sanral Energizes Construction Industry with R28 Billion in New Tenders
6 mins ago
Sanral Energizes Construction Industry with R28 Billion in New Tenders
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
6 mins ago
Wave of Shootings Rattles Hanover Park and Trenton: Multiple Injured and Two Dead
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
12 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
16 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
21 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
31 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
32 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
32 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
33 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
45 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
48 seconds
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
33 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app