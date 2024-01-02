Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break

As the first half of the DStv Premiership season comes to a close, the renowned South African football club, Kaizer Chiefs, has kept the sports world curious with its detailed plans for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break. The break, which coincides with the AFCON, scheduled for January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast, presents the Chiefs with a golden opportunity to regroup and strategize.

Season Recap and AFCON Plans

The Chiefs concluded their 2023 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United, capping off an impressive streak of three wins and one draw in their last four league games. They currently occupy the sixth position in the league standings with 24 points after 16 games. Despite an invitation to participate in the Mapinduzi Cup in Tanzania, the Chiefs politely declined due to the timing of the event and their recent match engagements.

Instead, the team has decided to take a two-week respite before regrouping on January 15 at their training base in Naturena. The Chiefs will then engage in friendly matches against local and international clubs, all in a bid to gear up for the second half of the season.

Coach Johnson’s Strategic Approach

Interim Coach Cavin Johnson has been vocal about his expectations for the upcoming break. He intends to leverage this period to incorporate his playing style within the squad, and work intensely with the club’s medical, nutritional, physical, and technical staff to ensure a strong return in 2024. Johnson also made it clear that he has no immediate plans to seek a new striker during the January transfer window, indicating a preference to work with the current squad.

Outlook for 2024

Johnson’s strategic approach has already started to pay off, with the team’s ball possession increasing to 56% under his leadership. Trust in goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been renewed, and his presence has stabilized the goalkeeping position, nearly securing four consecutive clean sheets. Changes in the midfield, particularly the inclusion of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, have added creativity and spark to the team’s performance.

While there are no immediate plans for a new coach, Kaizer Motaung, the club’s founder, has hinted at a possible change in 2024-25. However, a strong performance in the second half of the season could bolster Johnson’s chances of securing the position permanently. As the team looks ahead to 2024, the focus remains on brand awareness and performance improvement, with Johnson acknowledging that there is still considerable work to be done.