Africa

Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns

As the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United approaches, Kaizer Chiefs are rallying their forces. The return of midfielder Keagan Dolly, a former Bafana Bafana player, from an ankle injury offers a significant boost to the club’s midfield. Despite a possible lack of match fitness, the expectation is that Dolly will be placed on the substitutes’ bench, contributing to the team’s overall readiness.

A Boost from the Recovery Room

Dolly, who had been sidelined due to a knee injury, underwent a rigorous recovery process, including extensive gym work with a fitness trainer. His return to training has been a positive development for the Chiefs, enhancing the team’s preparedness for the upcoming match. Furthermore, striker Ashley du Preez is also back in action, showing no ill-effects after a brief appearance in the previous game, strengthening the team’s offensive capability.

Squad Setbacks and Challenges

However, the Chiefs face a potential setback with midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa‘s freak injury, which might cause him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations. Defender Zitha Kwinika is also on the mend from a minor injury, adding to the team’s list of concerns. Despite these challenges, the mood in the camp remains optimistic.

Cavin Johnson’s Transformational Leadership

Interim coach Cavin Johnson has been instrumental in turning around the team’s performance, leading them to win four of the last five league games. Johnson’s leadership and the resulting improvements have brought a renewed sense of hope to the Chiefs’ camp. He is particularly hopeful about Colombian striker Jasond Gonzalez scoring his first goal for Chiefs in the upcoming games, further boosting the team’s morale.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

