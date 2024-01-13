en English
Japan

Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs

Kai Sotto, the 7-foot-3 basketball prodigy from the Philippines, is setting his sights on a successful stint with his newly adopted team, Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan’s B.League. Sotto’s transition to the new team follows his tenure with the Hiroshima Dragonflies and a brief, injury-marred run in the NBA Summer League. The towering center is prioritizing his health and daily improvement, undeterred by a back injury and a less than stellar performance in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Overcoming the Hurdles

Having played only four games since his transfer due to a back injury sustained in July, Sotto’s journey has been marked by resilience. His current statistics might seem modest, with averages of 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, but the young athlete is far from discouraged. Instead, he is focusing on his recovery and gradual adjustment to his new team’s dynamics.

Focus on the Present

While the allure of the NBA remains a long-term aspiration for Sotto, the player is not revealing any specific plans for the time being. He emphasizes his full concentration on the current season with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, confident of his role in contributing to the team’s success. The support from his teammates and coaches have made his transition smoother, further bolstering his optimism.

Looking Ahead

With his eyes set on the remainder of the season and the playoffs, Sotto is eager to surpass his past achievements and help his team secure more victories. His ambitions are clear: to remain healthy, continuously improve, and contribute substantially to the Yokohama B-Corsairs. As he navigates his path forward, Sotto’s story continues to inspire, embodying the journey of a young athlete’s pursuit of his dreams amidst challenges.

Japan Philippines Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

