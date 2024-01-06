en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Kai Lenny Advocates for Surf Helmet Safety After Near-Fatal Wipeout

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Kai Lenny Advocates for Surf Helmet Safety After Near-Fatal Wipeout

World champion waterman Kai Lenny recently took to social media, sharing a chilling image of his cracked surf helmet. The damage resulted from a heavy wipeout at the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout at Pipeline. As one of the most respected and talented surfers globally, Lenny’s incident has turned a spotlight on a long-standing debate within the surfing community – the importance and necessity of wearing helmets.

The Incident that Sparked a Debate

Lenny endured a ‘solid concussion’ and experienced bleeding from his ear following the wipeout. He was quick to attribute his survival to the helmet he wore, marking his first time donning one at Pipeline. This incident has now triggered renewed discussions in the surfing community about the potential lifesaving benefits of surf helmets. While some surfers, including Michelle Chan and Nolan Tanguay, have recognized their importance, others have expressed reluctance.

The Reluctance Towards Surf Helmets

The reasons cited by these surfers range from concerns about drag and limited vision to impaired hearing. However, Mark Lovell from Blue Planet Surf, while acknowledging these concerns, reiterates the importance of safety over fashion. He argues that the benefits of wearing a helmet far outweigh the minor inconveniences they might cause. Surfer Cody Merriman echoes this sentiment, suggesting that Lenny’s outcome could have been much worse without the helmet.

The Evolution and Importance of Surf Helmets

Over the years, surf helmets have evolved significantly, thanks to advancements in technology and design. They have become stronger and lighter, thus addressing some of the concerns raised by surfers. However, they can be quite pricey, ranging from $120 to over $300. Lovell likens the purchase of a helmet to buying shoes – one size does not fit all, and it is crucial to invest in quality safety equipment. Helmets are increasingly being used across various water sports, from surfing to world-class yachting. This incident, and Lenny’s subsequent emphasis on safety, is expected to further fuel the uptake of helmets in surfing.

0
Safety Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
2 mins ago
Suspicious Object on Car Sparks Police Investigation in Sydney
In an unsettling incident, a resident of Botany, Sydney, woke up to find a suspicious object on his car. The object, which was attached to the hood of his ute, instigated a full-scale police response, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal robot. The incident has been deemed a politically motivated attack, sparking an
Suspicious Object on Car Sparks Police Investigation in Sydney
Boeing Grapples with Safety Crisis as Plane Door Rips Off Mid-Flight
50 mins ago
Boeing Grapples with Safety Crisis as Plane Door Rips Off Mid-Flight
Toronto Apartment Tenants Endure Weeks Without Heat Amidst Building Safety Concerns
59 mins ago
Toronto Apartment Tenants Endure Weeks Without Heat Amidst Building Safety Concerns
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
18 mins ago
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
Boeing Aircraft's Missing Door Plug Found in Portland Teacher's Garden Post Mid-Flight Incident
29 mins ago
Boeing Aircraft's Missing Door Plug Found in Portland Teacher's Garden Post Mid-Flight Incident
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
30 mins ago
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
5 mins
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
5 mins
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
5 mins
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
6 mins
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
7 mins
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
8 mins
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
9 mins
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
9 mins
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
10 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app