Kahnawake's Young Hockey Talent Set to Shine at National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Five gifted young hockey players from Kahnawake have been chosen to represent Team Eastern Door and the North at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) in Grande Prairie, Alberta. The tournament, set to kick off from May 6 to 12, will be a grand stage for these talented players to showcase their skills and make their community proud.

The Chosen Five

The quintet selected for the U18 boys' team comprises of Bocephus Dailleboust, Ioteseronties Marcus Diabo, Rohsennakehte Lahache, Cade Stacey, and Pryor Stacey. These young men will carry the hopes and dreams of their community on their shoulders, under the guidance of their coach, Steeve Gros-Louis.

The Expectations

Steeve Gros-Louis, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of coaching these young talents, expressed his high hopes and confidence in the team's competitiveness. The aspirations are not limited to mere participation but extend to clinching the championship title. To be eligible for the NAHC, players must be Indigenous and born in 2006 or later, a criterion these boys fulfill with pride.

The Girls' Squad

On the girls' side, Ryan Stacey, another promising player from Kahnawake, has been selected for the squad. Her coach, Patrice Dominique, hails her as a remarkable talent and expects her to be a key leader on the team. The girls' team also boasts six players from Akwesasne, another testament to the abundance of young Indigenous talent in the sport of hockey.

The Significance of NAHC

The NAHC serves as a platform for elite U18 Indigenous male and female hockey players from across 13 provinces and territories to compete. Established in 2002 by the Aboriginal Sport Circle, the championships have grown to become an annual event that significantly showcases young Indigenous talent in the sport of hockey. The first events were held in Akwesasne and Kahnawake, adding a layer of historic significance to the participation of these young players.