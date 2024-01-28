Jyoshna Sabar: A Rising Star in Indian Weightlifting

From the remote corners of Gajapati district, Odisha, a young talent has emerged, challenging the norms and breaking records. Meet Jyoshna Sabar, a 15-year-old weightlifter, who despite her humble origins, has managed to make her mark on the national and international stage.

Breaking Records and Winning Hearts

Jyoshna recently made headlines by winning a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships in Albania. But that's not all. She also shattered the national snatch record with a 60 kg lift in the 40kg category at the sixth Khelo India Youth Games held in Chennai. This feat helped her secure a gold medal, further establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the weightlifting world.

A Journey of Resilience and Determination

Born to a small-time farmer and a homemaker, Jyoshna's journey wasn't easy. Her resolve and dedication, however, led her to lift an astounding total of 130 kgs, including a 70 kg Clean and Jerk. Her coach, Ravi, believes she could have broken more records had she not missed an attempt in the jerk category.

Spotlight: The Journey Ahead

Described as shy and still adjusting to the wider world, Jyoshna's journey has just begun. Her talent was first discovered at Gram Vikas School, Kankia, an NGO-run residential facility for underprivileged children. From there, she was selected for the Tenvic High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, where she continues her education alongside her weightlifting training. Her success has made her an inspiration for many children in her village and the school where she first began her journey.