Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri’s 400th Game in Spotlight

Juventus is set to face Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarter-final sans their star forward Federico Chiesa, as confirmed by Juventus’ manager Massimiliano Allegri. The absence of Chiesa, due to a knee injury, is expected to leave a void in the team’s attack, though Allegri is optimistic about his return for the subsequent league game against Sassuolo. The 24-year-old Italian forward is also a notable miss from the team’s recent 2-1 victory over Salernitana.

Team Updates and Strategy

Allegri also provided updates on other team members. Andrea Cambiaso, who has recently recovered from an illness, is slated to be available for the bench. However, Adrien Rabiot, Mattia De Sciglio, and Moise Kean have been ruled out. For the upcoming match, Juventus’ lineup will feature Mattia Perin as the goalkeeper, and Federico Gatti and Bremer will hold the defense. The decision for the third defender is still in the balance between Daniele Rugani and Danilo. After serving a suspension, midfielder Manuel Locatelli is set to make a comeback. Yet, the starting attackers among Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Arkadiusz Milik remain a suspense.

Allegri’s 400th Game and Frosinone’s Challenge

The quarter-final match is particularly significant for Allegri as it marks his 400th game managing Juventus. A milestone he is proud to achieve, Allegri emphasizes the importance of winning the match and advancing to the semi-finals. Frosinone, the opponent team, presents a formidable challenge. Having upset Napoli in the previous round, they have been consistently scoring and playing with a fearless attitude. The outcome of the quarter-final will determine who faces the winner of the match between Lazio and AS Roma.