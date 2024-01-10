en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri’s 400th Game in Spotlight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri’s 400th Game in Spotlight

Juventus is set to face Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarter-final sans their star forward Federico Chiesa, as confirmed by Juventus’ manager Massimiliano Allegri. The absence of Chiesa, due to a knee injury, is expected to leave a void in the team’s attack, though Allegri is optimistic about his return for the subsequent league game against Sassuolo. The 24-year-old Italian forward is also a notable miss from the team’s recent 2-1 victory over Salernitana.

Team Updates and Strategy

Allegri also provided updates on other team members. Andrea Cambiaso, who has recently recovered from an illness, is slated to be available for the bench. However, Adrien Rabiot, Mattia De Sciglio, and Moise Kean have been ruled out. For the upcoming match, Juventus’ lineup will feature Mattia Perin as the goalkeeper, and Federico Gatti and Bremer will hold the defense. The decision for the third defender is still in the balance between Daniele Rugani and Danilo. After serving a suspension, midfielder Manuel Locatelli is set to make a comeback. Yet, the starting attackers among Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Arkadiusz Milik remain a suspense.

Allegri’s 400th Game and Frosinone’s Challenge

The quarter-final match is particularly significant for Allegri as it marks his 400th game managing Juventus. A milestone he is proud to achieve, Allegri emphasizes the importance of winning the match and advancing to the semi-finals. Frosinone, the opponent team, presents a formidable challenge. Having upset Napoli in the previous round, they have been consistently scoring and playing with a fearless attitude. The outcome of the quarter-final will determine who faces the winner of the match between Lazio and AS Roma.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
32 mins ago
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
Day two of the esteemed Pitti Oumo menswear tradeshow in Florence, Italy, unveiled a parade of cutting-edge street style trends. The annual gathering, a beacon of style and innovation, was awash with chocolate brown hues, denim headwear, and myriad plaid patterns, asserting its continued influence on global menswear fashion. Stage for New Talents and Industry
Pitti Oumo Unveils Latest Menswear Trends with Plaid Patterns and Chocolate Hues on Day Two
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
2 hours ago
Generali to Acquire Full Ownership of Generali China Insurance in Strategic Move
Bending Spoons Acquires Mosaic Group's Assets in Strategic Deal
3 hours ago
Bending Spoons Acquires Mosaic Group's Assets in Strategic Deal
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
49 mins ago
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
56 mins ago
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
2 hours ago
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
Latest Headlines
World News
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
2 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
7 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
11 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
15 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
16 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
16 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
18 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
20 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
20 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app