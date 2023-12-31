en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit

In a pivotal Serie A showdown, Juventus triumphed over AS Roma with a 1-0 scoreline. The lone goal, netted by Adrien Rabiot shortly after halftime, propelled Juventus to the second spot in the league standings, just two points shy of front-runners, Inter Milan.

Rabiot’s Decisive Strike

Adrien Rabiot, standing unmarked, expertly collected a flick from Dusan Vlahovic to lob the ball into the net. This decisive goal, scored in the 47th minute, was the only one in the match, yet it altered the dynamics of the league standings significantly. Juventus now harbours 43 points from 18 games, while Roma lingers in the seventh place with 28 points.

Roma’s Struggle and Juventus’ Missed Opportunities

Roma, despite demonstrating an aggressive attack in the early stages of the game, which saw Bryan Cristante’s volley hitting the post, found it challenging to create substantial opportunities post Rabiot’s goal. Juventus, on the other hand, had the chance to double their lead. However, Weston McKennie missed a golden opportunity from close range, and a goal from Federico Chiesa was disallowed for offside.

Coaches’ Outlook

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri lauded his team’s physical condition and passing during the match but also acknowledged areas for improvement. He highlighted the need for better ball retention and diagonal passes. While Roma’s coach Jose Mourinho appreciated his team’s strategic approach and character, he also stressed the importance of earning points. Mourinho expressed optimism about Roma’s chances to qualify for the Champions League, considering they are only five points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Next in Line: Coppa Italia

Both Juventus and Roma are now gearing up for their respective Coppa Italia matches. Roma is set to face Cremonese, while Juventus will be up against Salernitana. As the teams move forward, the fans will be eagerly watching their performances, hoping for victories that will enhance their standing in the Italian football league.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Upcoming Matches

By Salman Khan

Juventus Closes in on Inter Milan with Decisive 1-0 Victory over Roma

By Salman Khan

Juventus Closes in on Inter Milan with Victory over Roma: Allegri Focuses on Team Growth

By Salman Khan

Cinepanettone: A Gleeful Genre's 40th Anniversary Sparks Nostalgia and ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 hours
Cinepanettone: A Gleeful Genre's 40th Anniversary Sparks Nostalgia and ...
heart comment 0
Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team’s Pillar

By Salman Khan

Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team's Pillar
Venice Limits Tourist Groups to 25 People in Effort to Preserve City

By Quadri Adejumo

Venice Limits Tourist Groups to 25 People in Effort to Preserve City
Italy Struggles with 50% Surge in Illegal Maritime Arrivals: Causes and Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Italy Struggles with 50% Surge in Illegal Maritime Arrivals: Causes and Challenges
Italy to Construct World’s Longest Suspension Bridge: A Landmark in Engineering

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy to Construct World's Longest Suspension Bridge: A Landmark in Engineering
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
34 seconds
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
2 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
2 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
4 mins
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
4 mins
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
6 mins
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
6 mins
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
6 mins
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
7 mins
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
19 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app