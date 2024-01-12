en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone

In a masterful display of football, Juventus has booked a place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals for the fifth successive year. A compelling 4-0 victory over Serie A newcomers Frosinone has much to do with a hat-trick from the formidable striker, Arkadiusz Milik. The match, hosted in Turin, witnessed an early penalty in the 11th minute by Milik, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Milik’s Dominant Performance

Milik’s prowess on the field was manifest as he added two more goals to his tally. The first came from close range in the 38th minute and another shortly after halftime. The striker’s fourth goal, however, got disallowed due to an offside ruling. Despite this, his performance was stellar, proving vital to Juventus’s commanding victory.

Yildiz and Allegri’s Contributions

Kenan Yildiz, another crucial player, added the final goal for Juventus, further contributing to the decisive win. Massimiliano Allegri, the coach for Juventus, lauded his team’s performance, underlining the importance of maintaining focus and defending well. Allegri’s emphasis on defense is not without reason, particularly considering the team had been conceding too many goals in recent games.

The Road Ahead

Allegri also drew attention to the upcoming Serie A match against Sassuolo, who had previously defeated Juventus earlier in the season. With this win, Juventus, boasting the record for most semi-final appearances in the Coppa Italia with 36 out of 77 editions, is set to face Lazio in April’s semi-final. Lazio progressed after a contentious 1-0 win over AS Roma. The other semi-final will see Fiorentina face-off against Atalanta. The Coppa Italia final is slated for May 15 at the Stadio Olimpico.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
2 hours ago
Pihakis Restaurant Group Unveils New Italian Dining Concept Luca Lagotto in Homewood
The Pihakis Restaurant Group, renowned in the culinary landscape for brands like Rodney Scott’s BBQ and Hero Doughnuts & Buns, is launching a new Italian restaurant and market named Luca Lagotto in downtown Homewood on February 20. The concept hails from an inspiring journey to Greece and Italy embarked upon by the Pihakis family in
Pihakis Restaurant Group Unveils New Italian Dining Concept Luca Lagotto in Homewood
Toscana Aeroporti Spa Marks Robust Recovery with Significant Growth in Passenger Traffic
4 hours ago
Toscana Aeroporti Spa Marks Robust Recovery with Significant Growth in Passenger Traffic
Safilo and Hugo Boss Extend Partnership until 2030
6 hours ago
Safilo and Hugo Boss Extend Partnership until 2030
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
3 hours ago
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
Inter Milan Leads Serie A: A Close Pursuit by Juventus
3 hours ago
Inter Milan Leads Serie A: A Close Pursuit by Juventus
Rome Unveils New Archaeological Park and Museum Near Colosseum
4 hours ago
Rome Unveils New Archaeological Park and Museum Near Colosseum
Latest Headlines
World News
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
2 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
3 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
4 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
4 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
4 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
6 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
6 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
7 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
8 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app