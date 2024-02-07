Justin Thomas Returns to Form: A Strong Start to the 2024 PGA Tour

Professional golfer Justin Thomas is off to a commendable start in the 2024 PGA Tour season, demonstrating an impressive comeback from a less fruitful 2023. The golfer's resurgence is largely attributed to rectifying issues with his swing, a process that involved revisiting some of his old habits—what he fondly refers to as part of his 'DNA.'

Return to Form

Speaking from Scottsdale, just ahead of the WM Phoenix Open, Thomas opened up about his journey back to form. An interesting part of this process was a folder of favorite swing videos on his phone, which helped him comprehend where he had strayed from his optimal swing. His 2022-2023 season ended without triumphs, but his form began to show promising signs of improvement in fall 2023 with top five finishes in three tournaments.

Strong Start to 2024

Thomas's progression has extended into 2024, with top 10 finishes in two PGA Tour events. This early success has marked him as one of the top favorites for the WM Phoenix Open. His strong track record at TPC Scottsdale bolsters this expectation, boasting multiple top 20 finishes and a personal best 18-hole score of 64 at the course.

Record at TPC Scottsdale

His 72-hole best at the venue is 14-under 270, which he's achieved twice, finishing third on both occasions. This strong initiation into the new season is a promising sign for Thomas, suggesting a potential return to his peak form.