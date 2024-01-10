Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods’ Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience

In a recent episode of Golf’s Subpar podcast, Justin Thomas opened a discourse on Tiger Woods’ intention to participate in monthly tour events. Thomas, a profound admirer of Woods’ fortitude and prowess, illuminated Woods’ unwavering determination and tunnel-vision focus on achieving his golfing objectives.

Woods’ Resilience and Impressive Track Record

Thomas underscored Woods’ impressive history, a staggering record of 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 Major Championships. Woods’ success story is not just about his victories but also his ability to triumph over challenges. Thomas recounted his surprise when Woods decided to play in the Masters a few years back despite widespread doubts about his participation, a testament to Woods’ unparalleled mental strength and resilience.

Woods’ Future in Golf

Thomas acknowledged that Tiger Woods, now older and wiser, is aware of the ticking clock. The golfing legend knows he has limited time to continue showcasing his golfing skills. Yet, it is his competitive spirit that propels him to remain active in the sport. He doesn’t just want to play; he wants to compete, to win.

Woods’ Comeback and Future Plans

Tiger Woods recently made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge in November 2023, where he competed alongside Justin Thomas. Thomas finished third, whereas Woods secured the eighteenth spot. Despite not clinching the victory, Woods assured his fans of his unwavering commitment to the sport. He intends to face more golfing challenges in the 2024 season, indicating his plan to participate in one event each month.