Justin Haley Joins Rick Ware Racing for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

Justin Haley, a racecar driver of dynamic young talent, is all set to steer the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. This 24-year-old powerhouse, with a string of victories across NASCAR's top national touring series and the 2016 ARCA Menards Series East championship to his credit, is primed to inject fresh vigor into RWR.

The Vision of Transformation

Rick Ware, the man at the helm of RWR, is on a mission to metamorphose his team into a formidable NASCAR competitor. Rooted in a 20-year legacy and recent triumphs in NHRA Drag Racing and the FIM World Supercross Championship, Ware is counting on Haley's prowess and dedication to fuel this transformation.

Strategizing Success

As the adrenalin-pumped NASCAR season looms, Haley and his crew chief, Chris Lawson, plan to take a measured approach. The duo intends to critically assess the team's strengths and areas of improvement to devise and implement a winning strategy. Their 36-race odyssey will commence with the 66th Daytona 500 on February 18, following the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Rick Ware Racing: A Legacy of Motorsports

Guided by Rick and Lisa Ware, RWR has been a stalwart in the motorsports realm for over four decades. Their involvement spans multiple racing series, not just confined to NASCAR. With Haley's induction, RWR is poised to script a captivating new chapter in its illustrious narrative.