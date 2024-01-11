en English
Australia

Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Barbadian cricketer, Justin Greaves, is set to make a triumphant return to West Indies’ One-Day International (ODI) squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia. This announcement was made by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Selection Panel, which unveiled the 15-man squads that will compete in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from February 2 to 13, 2024.

Impressive Return From Injury

Greaves, who suffered a hamstring injury in November during the CG United Super 50 Cup, has made a remarkable recovery. He scored an impressive 403 runs in seven innings, boasting an average of 80.59 for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

ODI Squad Welcomes New Players

The ODI team also prepares to welcome new faces, Teddy Bishop, a Grenadian top-order batsman, and Guyanese wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach. Both debutants showcased immense talent in the CG United Super 50 Cup and other series. Hayden Walsh Jr and Kavem Hodge are also returning to the squad. However, players Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, and Yannic Cariah will not be part of this series.

T20I Format Changes

In the T20I format, Alzarri Joseph is making a comeback, replacing Matthew Forde. CWI Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes, expressed his confidence in the ODI team’s ability to compete in Australia and emphasized the T20I series as a key preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which the West Indies will host.

The white-ball series follows a Test series between Australia and the West Indies from January 17 to 29, where both teams will compete for ICC World Test Championship points. The West Indies have begun their Test preparations with a camp in Adelaide and a practice match against a Cricket Australia XI. The team’s management staff includes Team Manager Rawl Lewis, Head Coach Daren Sammy, and a group of assistant coaches and support staff.

The ODI series will be held in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, while the T20I series will take place in Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth, with varying local match start times.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

