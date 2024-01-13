Justin Grant: One Victory Away from Historic Triple Crown USAC Triumph

Justin Grant, a seasoned dirt track racer, stands on the precipice of an extraordinary milestone. With the USAC Sprint Car championships of 2022 and 2023 already under his belt, along with the Silver Crown victory in 2020, Grant is one race away from becoming the eighth Triple Crown USAC winner. The only hurdle left is the USAC Midget Championship, and this accolade could be his soon.

Chasing the Crown Amidst Challenges

Despite his remarkable professional achievements, Grant remains grounded, attributing his success to relentless hard work. His journey to stardom has been far from smooth. Before his breakout year in 2020, Grant faced financial struggles and the daunting task of constant improvement. For dirt track racers like him, the lifestyle involves frequent racing, hands-on car maintenance, and an unyielding quest for victory.

Unwavering Commitment to Racing

Grant’s dedication to the sport was put to the test in 2017 when the forthcoming birth of his twins almost compelled him to leave racing for a more stable job. Yet, a heart-to-heart with his father-in-law reignited his focus on racing, leading to a series of wins and subsequent championships. He offers a reflective account of his journey, acknowledging both his love for the sport and the ongoing hurdles he must overcome to maintain his competitive edge.

Future Aspirations and Setbacks

Justin Grant‘s passion for racing remains undimmed, fuelled by the prospect of etching his name in the annals of the sport with further accomplishments, such as winning the Golden Driller trophy at the Chili Bowl Nationals. However, Grant faced a setback at the Friday night qualifier for the Chili Bowl, where he flipped his car. Despite this, his determination and joy for the sport remain unshaken.

His reflections serve as a testament to his tenacity and dedication. Whether he will add the coveted Triple Crown to his list of accomplishments or not, one thing is clear- his passion for the sport is unwavering. Justin Grant is a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity, and an inspiration for all, both on and off the racing track.