Sports

Justin Gabriel Discloses Original Plans for NXT’s First Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Justin Gabriel Discloses Original Plans for NXT's First Season

Former WWE Superstar Justin Gabriel, also known as PJ Black, recently divulged original plans for the first season of NXT during a candid discussion with Steve Fall. Originally slated to replace WWE’s ECW in 2010, NXT began as a game show where aspiring wrestlers competed in various challenges. However, Gabriel’s revelations paint a picture of a show that could have been drastically different, with plans for contestants to coexist in a shared living space and engage in athletic contests, akin to the format of Ultimate Fighter.

Original Plans for NXT

According to Gabriel, the original concept for NXT was designed to immerse participants in a reality-show environment, where they would live together in a house and face off in athletic challenges. However, this initial concept was abandoned due to time constraints, leading to a significant shift in the show’s format on the actual day of the event.

The Emergence of The Nexus

One of the most notable outcomes of NXT’s first season was the formation of The Nexus. This faction, composed of season one participants, is remembered for its unexpected emergence and impact. The sudden change in the show’s direction resulted in a lack of scripted content, requiring participants to improvise. Gabriel posits that this improvisation is largely why the matches and promos appeared somewhat unplanned.

NXT’s Evolution

Over the years, NXT has undergone significant changes. Most members of The Nexus have since left WWE, while the show itself has evolved into a platform for developing future Superstars—a direction that has garnered much appreciation from fans. Today, NXT no longer resembles a game show but is instead a crucial training ground for aspiring wrestlers, preparing them for the larger WWE stage.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

