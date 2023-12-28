en English
Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game

The Ottawa Senators faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 27, 2023, in a gripping National Hockey League (NHL) match. This game, however, gained special attention as pop sensation Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber graced the stands. The couple, known for their love for tattoos, added a spark of glamor to the electrifying atmosphere at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Stars Alight at the Battle of Ontario

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, alongside Canadian-American actor and comedian Will Arnett, were spotted at the Battle of Ontario hockey game. Dressed in matching Maple Leafs jackets, the Biebers’ casual date night was marked by their affectionate display at the game. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour to the event, not only showcasing their shared love for hockey but also their unwavering support for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hailey Bieber’s New Tattoo in Focus

Adding to the charm of the night, Hailey Bieber revealed a new delicate bow tattoo on her right hand and wrist, an addition to her collection of dainty tattoos. Her previous tattoos include a ‘J’ and a star inked for their first wedding anniversary, ‘beleza’ – a Portuguese word for ‘beauty’ on her neck, a ‘New York’ tattoo, and the word ‘lover’ behind her ear. This new tattoo underscores the couple’s shared appreciation for the art form.

Justin Bieber’s Tattoo Commitments

Justin Bieber, who himself boasts over 60 tattoo pieces, has expressed his commitment to avoiding hand tattoos, honoring Hailey’s request. He also intends to keep his back open for future tattoos, possibly of his children’s portraits. Each of his tattoos narrates a story, and he considers his body a canvas for art, expressing no regrets for any of his ink.

Despite the Maple Leafs starting strong, the Senators made a comeback from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2. The Maple Leafs will aim to bounce back in their next game against Columbus, while the Senators will face New Jersey.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

