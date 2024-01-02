en English
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama’s Rose Bowl Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Justice Haynes: The Freshman Standout in Alabama’s Rose Bowl Game

In a display of youthful vigor and potential, freshman running back Justice Haynes lit up Alabama’s performance during the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Alabama may have lost to Michigan 27-20 in the overtime, but Haynes’ contribution was an undeniable bright spot in a game that saw the team’s offense struggle. With four carries netting 31 yards, Haynes provided the spark that led Alabama to take the lead at one point in the second half, hinting at a promising trajectory for the team’s future running game.

Freshman Standout with NFL Legacy

Haynes, hailing from Buford High in Georgia, has had a noteworthy debut season with Alabama. His strong showings in spring practices and a two-touchdown game in November had already put him on the radar. Being the son of NFL veteran Verron Haynes, Justice wasn’t new to the pressures and expectations of the sport. Yet, his initial contributions were mainly on special teams before earning more significant playing time in the latter part of the season.

Stepping Up in the Rose Bowl

Despite the pressure of the Rose Bowl, Haynes rose to the occasion. His performance against Michigan Wolverines’ linebacker Ernest Hausmann in the third quarter was a testament to his burgeoning talent. Averaging 7.8 yards per carry, he provided a much-needed boost to Alabama’s offense, helping the team momentarily regain the lead.

Ready for a Bigger Role

With the possibility of upperclassmen Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams leaving, the Rose Bowl game was an ideal platform for Haynes to showcase his readiness for a more prominent role in the team. And he did just that. He ended the season with 25 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns, providing a glimpse of the impact player he could be for Alabama football in the future. Haynes’ growth on and off the field, attributed to his work ethic, attitude, and faith in God, is evident. His expressed willingness to do whatever the team needs signals his readiness to step up and carry the team forward.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

